$10,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Ryker
600 ACE
2022 Can-Am Ryker
600 ACE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,100KM
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Trike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 10,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,fully automatic with reverse,rear passenger seat mount,real cool bike
$10,500
Year 2022
Make Can Am
Model RYKER 600 ACE
Mileage 10100 km
Engine 600 cc
Color Orange and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
2022 Can-Am Ryker