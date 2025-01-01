Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! Roof, windshield, wipers and spray, hard rear window, LED roof light bar, rear view mirror, cab heater with defrost, soundbar stereo and radio, wench, rear cargo box, door lowers, front and rear bumpers, like new 30 tires!<br /><br />$13,495<br />Year    2022<br />Make    CF MOTO<br />Model    Z Force 950 Sport EPS<br />Mileage    3743 mi<br />Engine    950 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Red and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS

3,743 MI

Details Description

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS

Watch This Vehicle
12668655

2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1750456687359
  2. 1750456687798
  3. 1750456688198
  4. 1750456688646
  5. 1750456689116
  6. 1750456689513
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,743MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 3,743 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Roof, windshield, wipers and spray, hard rear window, LED roof light bar, rear view mirror, cab heater with defrost, soundbar stereo and radio, wench, rear cargo box, door lowers, front and rear bumpers, like new 30" tires!

$13,495
Year    2022
Make    CF MOTO
Model    Z Force 950 Sport EPS
Mileage    3743 mi
Engine    950 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2007 Honda Spirit for sale in Truro, NS
2007 Honda Spirit 28,300 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 186,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob for sale in Truro, NS
2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 27,300 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS