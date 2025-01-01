$13,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,743 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Roof, windshield, wipers and spray, hard rear window, LED roof light bar, rear view mirror, cab heater with defrost, soundbar stereo and radio, wench, rear cargo box, door lowers, front and rear bumpers, like new 30" tires!
Year 2022
Make CF MOTO
Model Z Force 950 Sport EPS
Mileage 3743 mi
Engine 950 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384