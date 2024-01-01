Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,652 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom Trail Boss

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 10928522
  2. 10928522
  3. 10928522
  4. 10928522
  5. 10928522
  6. 10928522
  7. 10928522
  8. 10928522
  9. 10928522
  10. 10928522
  11. 10928522
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPYCEKXNG148114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 48114
  • Mileage 40,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT 225,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 69,188 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 66,768 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500