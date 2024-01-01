$33,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
8 FT BOX REGULAR CAB, 2WD
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
8 FT BOX REGULAR CAB, 2WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,626KM
VIN 3GCNWAED1NG206677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2072
- Mileage 34,626 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500