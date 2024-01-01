$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YMEY8NF133951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 34,095 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500