$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
902-802-8727
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,056KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4K90NBA67839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B24-031
- Mileage 70,056 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX, All-wheel drive, Panoramic sunroof, Keyless entry and ignition, Leather upholstery, Heated and ventilated front seats, Power-adjustable front seats, Memory settings for the driver's seat, Heated rear seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Sync 4A infotainment system, 12.0-inch touchscreen, Wireless smartphone charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Navigation system, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Adaptive cruise control, Automated parking system, Blind-spot monitoring, Lane-keeping assist, Forward collision mitigation, Automated emergency braking, Surround-view camera system, Hands-free liftgate, Trailer tow package, 20-inch wheels, Sport-tuned suspension, Sporty exterior styling elements, Power-folding rear seats, Cargo management systemFinancing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From New Wave Auto Sales
2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 70,056 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Preferred II 109,292 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 100,526 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email New Wave Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
Call Dealer
902-802-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
New Wave Auto Sales
902-802-8727
2022 Ford Edge