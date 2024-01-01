Menu
<div>CLEAN CARFAX, <span>All-wheel drive, Panoramic sunroof, Keyless entry and ignition, Leather upholstery, Heated and ventilated front seats, Power-adjustable front seats, Memory settings for the drivers seat, Heated rear seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Sync 4A infotainment system, 12.0-inch touchscreen, Wireless smartphone charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Navigation system, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Adaptive cruise control, Automated parking system, Blind-spot monitoring, Lane-keeping assist, Forward collision mitigation, Automated emergency braking, Surround-view camera system, Hands-free liftgate, Trailer tow package, 20-inch wheels, Sport-tuned suspension, Sporty exterior styling elements, Power-folding rear seats, Cargo management system</span></div><div>Financing Available </div><div>Trades Welcome </div><div> </div><div>RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE </div><div> </div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax</div><div>- Every vehicle is undercoated</div><div>- Every vehicle is delivered for free</div><div>- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well</div>

2022 Ford Edge

70,056 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,056KM
VIN 2FMPK4K90NBA67839

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B24-031
  • Mileage 70,056 KM

CLEAN CARFAX, All-wheel drive, Panoramic sunroof, Keyless entry and ignition, Leather upholstery, Heated and ventilated front seats, Power-adjustable front seats, Memory settings for the driver's seat, Heated rear seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Sync 4A infotainment system, 12.0-inch touchscreen, Wireless smartphone charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Navigation system, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Adaptive cruise control, Automated parking system, Blind-spot monitoring, Lane-keeping assist, Forward collision mitigation, Automated emergency braking, Surround-view camera system, Hands-free liftgate, Trailer tow package, 20-inch wheels, Sport-tuned suspension, Sporty exterior styling elements, Power-folding rear seats, Cargo management systemFinancing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Daytime Running Lights

Leather Interior

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Truro, NS
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
New Wave Auto Sales

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-XXXX

902-802-8727

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

New Wave Auto Sales

902-802-8727

2022 Ford Edge