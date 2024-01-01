Menu
2022 GMC Savana

39,008 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2500 Work Van

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
39,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7AF72N1239423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

