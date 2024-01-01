$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
2022 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7AF72N1239423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 39,008 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
