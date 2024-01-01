$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2hgfe2f20nh120563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto World Truro
2022 Honda Civic 81,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 0 $10,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX 59,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto World Truro
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
Call Dealer
902-895-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto World Truro
902-895-7444
2022 Honda Civic