2022 Honda CR-V

57,825 KM

Details Features

EX-L

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

57,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H81NH200780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 00780
  • Mileage 57,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

