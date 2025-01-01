Menu
2022 Honda CR-V

62,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

12689214

2022 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H23NH205426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

