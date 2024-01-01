Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD 47744KM - Features including heated seats, onstar, air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-19b4c280-7fff-6b73-1c92-3af37671bbe3> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!</span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVIs for life! </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>APPLY TODAY!</span></p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

47,744 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred FWD

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1723650279
  2. 1723650279
  3. 1723650279
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,744KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K22AB8NU758002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 758002
  • Mileage 47,744 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD 47744KM - Features including heated seats, onstar, air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims.

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

Used 2023 Can-Am Maverick X3 XDS 900 Turbo for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Can-Am Maverick X3 XDS 900 Turbo 1,730 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Si Manual for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Honda Civic Si Manual 49,267 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE 34,269 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA