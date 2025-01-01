$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
X 4X4
2022 Jeep Cherokee
X 4X4
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAXXND545461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 45461
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
