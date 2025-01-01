Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Sorento

74,025 KM

Details

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12770708

2022 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12770708
  2. 12770708
  3. 12770708
  4. 12770708
  5. 12770708
  6. 12770708
  7. 12770708
  8. 12770708
  9. 12770708
  10. 12770708
  11. 12770708
  12. 12770708
  13. 12770708
  14. 12770708
  15. 12770708
  16. 12770708
  17. 12770708
  18. 12770708
  19. 12770708
  20. 12770708
  21. 12770708
  22. 12770708
  23. 12770708
  24. 12770708
  25. 12770708
  26. 12770708
  27. 12770708
Contact Seller

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,025KM
VIN 5XYRHDLF7NG148803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2024 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST TURBO / PREMIUM / CONVERTIBLE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST TURBO / PREMIUM / CONVERTIBLE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START 17,000 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD 92,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE / AWD / ALLOY WHEELS / REVERSE CAMERA / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS / POWER SUNROOF for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE / AWD / ALLOY WHEELS / REVERSE CAMERA / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS / POWER SUNROOF 194,500 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2022 Kia Sorento