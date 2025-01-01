$16,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,776 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! financing available! Full cab enclosure including: roof, glass front windshield with wipers, rear window, side door enclosures, lower door enclosures, Inferno cab heater, this bike came from factory as a Premium with Ride Command including: factory stereo, back up camera and gps also includes factory painted front end with fang lights and rear center brake light LED headlights. Front bumper, rock sliders, wench, Walker Evans gas shocks, fender flairs, rear trunk and factory floor mats.
$16,900
Year 2022
Make Polaris
Model RZR 1000 XP Premium
Mileage 5776 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
