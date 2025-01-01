2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

Menu
<p>Excellent condition! financing available! Full cab enclosure including: roof, glass front windshield with wipers, rear window, side door enclosures, lower door enclosures, Inferno cab heater, this bike came from factory as a Premium with Ride Command including: factory stereo, back up camera and gps also includes factory painted front end with fang lights and rear center brake light LED headlights. Front bumper, rock sliders, wench, Walker Evans gas shocks, fender flairs, rear trunk and factory floor mats.<br /><br />$16,900<br />Year    2022<br />Make    Polaris<br />Model    RZR 1000 XP Premium<br />Mileage    5776 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Blue and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

5,776 MI

Details Description

12668658

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition! financing available! Full cab enclosure including: roof, glass front windshield with wipers, rear window, side door enclosures, lower door enclosures, Inferno cab heater, this bike came from factory as a Premium with Ride Command including: factory stereo, back up camera and gps also includes factory painted front end with fang lights and rear center brake light LED headlights. Front bumper, rock sliders, wench, Walker Evans gas shocks, fender flairs, rear trunk and factory floor mats.

$16,900
Year    2022
Make    Polaris
Model    RZR 1000 XP Premium
Mileage    5776 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

