2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

0 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7967009
  VIN: 3NSNAE999NF589493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue/Orange
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new! Financing available! 6 months warranty! 29" Maxxis Big Horns on blacked out aluminum wheels, gas shocks, half doors, fully automatic, in and out 4x4, 110 hp, 64" wide. Available now!!! Finance for $214 bi weekly!

CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION AT (902) 899-2384

CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION AT (902) 899-2384

$26,900Year2022MakePolarisModel1000 RZR XP EPSMileage0 kmEngine1000 ccDrive4WDColorBlue and OrangeFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

