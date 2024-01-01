Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=product_cont_d><p>LIKE NEW,financing available,power steering,gas FOX shocks,wench,half windshield,roof,rear view morrow,MINT CONDITION</p></div><div class=product_cont_p>$17,900</div><table border=0 width=100%><tbody><tr><td width=40%>Year</td><td>2022</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Make</td><td>Polaris</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Model</td><td>RZR Premium 1000S EPS</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Mileage</td><td>584 mi</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Engine</td><td>1000 cc</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Drive</td><td>4WD</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Color</td><td>Blue and White</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Fuel System</td><td>fuel injected</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Cooling System</td><td>liquid cooled</td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2022 Polaris RZR Premium 1000 S EPS

584 MI

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Polaris RZR Premium 1000 S EPS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Polaris RZR Premium 1000 S EPS

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1722354425
  2. 1722354421
  3. 1722354404
  4. 1722354404
  5. 1722354404
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
584MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 584 MI

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW,financing available,power steering,gas FOX shocks,wench,half windshield,roof,rear view morrow,MINT CONDITION

$17,900Year2022MakePolarisModelRZR Premium 1000S EPSMileage584 miEngine1000 ccDrive4WDColorBlue and WhiteFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliquid cooled

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2018 Yamaha SUPER TÉNÉRÉ ES ABS for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Yamaha SUPER TÉNÉRÉ ES ABS 11,900 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 Sport R DPS for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 Sport R DPS 3,911 MI $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Polaris Utility General 1000 EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Polaris Utility General 1000 EPS 5,600 MI $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2022 Polaris RZR Premium 1000 S EPS