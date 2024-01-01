$17,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Polaris RZR Premium 1000 S EPS
2022 Polaris RZR Premium 1000 S EPS
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
584MI
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 584 MI
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW,financing available,power steering,gas FOX shocks,wench,half windshield,roof,rear view morrow,MINT CONDITION$17,900Year2022MakePolarisModelRZR Premium 1000S EPSMileage584 miEngine1000 ccDrive4WDColorBlue and WhiteFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
2022 Polaris RZR Premium 1000 S EPS