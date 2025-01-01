Menu
2022 RAM 1500

106,108 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

12897221

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,108KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT0NN159302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59302
  • Mileage 106,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

