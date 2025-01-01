$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,108KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT0NN159302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59302
- Mileage 106,108 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
