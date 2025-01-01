$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
76,368KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT9NS247788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 47788
- Mileage 76,368 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
