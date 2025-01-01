Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

78,500 KM

Details

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
12406833

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
78,500KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT3NG225200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-225200
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic