Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru Outback

47,797 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,797KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHTD7N3154476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 54476
  • Mileage 47,797 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 32,432 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra for sale in Truro, NS
2022 GMC Sierra 18,668 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 53,329 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Outback