$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
2022 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,797KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHTD7N3154476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 54476
- Mileage 47,797 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2022 Subaru Outback