$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2022 Toyota Corolla
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
26,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8664739
- Stock #: 1231
- VIN: jtnk4mbe5m3132653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3