2022 Toyota Corolla

26,000 KM

Details

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8664739
  • Stock #: 1231
  • VIN: jtnk4mbe5m3132653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

