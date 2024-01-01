Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

75,809 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1NC282778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

902-843-3900

