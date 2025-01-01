Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota RAV4

68,608 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12700224

2022 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 12700224
  2. 12700224
  3. 12700224
  4. 12700224
  5. 12700224
  6. 12700224
  7. 12700224
  8. 12700224
  9. 12700224
  10. 12700224
  11. 12700224
  12. 12700224
  13. 12700224
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV1NW251251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 68,608 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee X 4X4 for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Jeep Cherokee X 4X4 90,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Honda CR-V LX AWD 62,214 KM $29,899 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2022 Toyota RAV4