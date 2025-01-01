Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

88,075 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

12977788

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN1NT016830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16830
  • Mileage 88,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

2022 Toyota Tacoma