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2022 Toyota Tacoma

57,134 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14440285

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,134KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN8NT008126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 08126
  • Mileage 57,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2022 Toyota Tacoma