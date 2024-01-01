Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Year    2023<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    Commander 1000R XTP EPS<br />Mileage    9 km<br />Engine    1000R cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Desert Tan and Carbon Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liqued cooled</p>

2023 Can-Am Commander

9 KM

Details Description

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Can-Am Commander

1000R XTP EPS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Can-Am Commander

1000R XTP EPS

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1717602882
  2. 1717602882
  3. 1717602882
  4. 1717602882
Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 9 KM

Vehicle Description

Year    2023
Make    Can Am
Model    Commander 1000R XTP EPS
Mileage    9 km
Engine    1000R cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Desert Tan and Carbon Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2023 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 EPS 190 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC 24,000 MI $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Yamaha YXZ1000R for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Yamaha YXZ1000R 5,900 MI $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2023 Can-Am Commander