2023 Can-Am Commander
1000R XTP EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Used
9KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 9 KM
Vehicle Description
Year 2023
Make Can Am
Model Commander 1000R XTP EPS
Mileage 9 km
Engine 1000R cc
Drive 4WD
Color Desert Tan and Carbon Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
