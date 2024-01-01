2023 Can-Am Defender HD10

Menu
LIKE NEW! Financing available! Power steering. Roof, full Can Am glass windshield with wiper and washer value of wiper and washer is $2000. Aftermarket 30 tires, Can Am fender flairs added, winch, dump box, front bumper.

$22,900
Year    2023
Make    Can Am
Model    Defender HD10 XT
Mileage    600 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

