$22,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Can-Am Defender HD10
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 600 MI
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW! Financing available! Power steering. Roof, full Can Am glass windshield with wiper and washer value of wiper and washer is $2000. Aftermarket 30" tires, Can Am fender flairs added, winch, dump box, front bumper.
Year 2023
Make Can Am
Model Defender HD10 XT
Mileage 600 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
