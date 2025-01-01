2023 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Menu
Excellent condition! Only 1100 miles! Financing available!4 seater MAX, Extras include: Full roof, 1/2 windshield, rear mesh window, rear view mirror, added Can Am front and rear bumpers, wench, 30 Carnivore Tires, rock sliders, fender flairs, large quick detach trunk. This bike has alot of $$$ in extras! Sharp bike with black on black paint!

$23,900
Year    2023
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick Sport Max 1000R DPS
Mileage    1143 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black on Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition! Only 1100 miles! Financing available!4 seater MAX, Extras include: Full roof, 1/2 windshield, rear mesh window, rear view mirror, added Can Am front and rear bumpers, wench, 30 ' Carnivore Tires, rock sliders, fender flairs, large quick detach trunk. This bike has alot of $$$ in extras! Sharp bike with black on black paint!

$23,900
Year    2023
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick Sport Max 1000R DPS
Mileage    1143 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black on Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

