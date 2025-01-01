$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
2023 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1,143 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Only 1100 miles! Financing available!4 seater MAX, Extras include: Full roof, 1/2 windshield, rear mesh window, rear view mirror, added Can Am front and rear bumpers, wench, 30 ' Carnivore Tires, rock sliders, fender flairs, large quick detach trunk. This bike has alot of $$$ in extras! Sharp bike with black on black paint!
$23,900
Year 2023
Make Can Am
Model Maverick Sport Max 1000R DPS
Mileage 1143 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black on Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-899-2384