$39,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Crew Cab 4WD
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,000KM
VIN 1gcptcek2p1235084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2023 Chevrolet Colorado