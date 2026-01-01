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2023 Chevrolet Colorado

60,000 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14211008

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

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Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
60,000KM
VIN 1gcptcek2p1235084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

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902-266-4478

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$39,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2023 Chevrolet Colorado