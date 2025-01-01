$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,143KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCNAAEDXPG352092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,143 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2018 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE 69,271 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 106,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 28,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500