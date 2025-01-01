Menu
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

16,143 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck

12099313

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,143KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCNAAEDXPG352092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 16,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500