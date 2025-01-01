Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

97,523 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD 4dr LT

Watch This Vehicle
13312832

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD 4dr LT

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 13312832
  2. 13312832
  3. 13312832
  4. 13312832
  5. 13312832
  6. 13312832
  7. 13312832
  8. 13312832
  9. 13312832
  10. 13312832
  11. 13312832
  12. 13312832
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,523KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKNKD8PR357813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 57813
  • Mileage 97,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2024 Infiniti QX80 for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Infiniti QX80 23,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Forester Sport CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Subaru Forester Sport CVT 38,575 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 59,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe