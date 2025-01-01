Menu
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

28,188 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

13312829

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL3PB191495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

$CALL

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer