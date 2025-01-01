Menu
2023 Chrysler 300

91,049 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler 300

300S AWD

13073242

2023 Chrysler 300

300S AWD

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGGXPH585533

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,049 KM

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 104,909 KM $42,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista FWD 4dr Sport Touring for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Buick Envista FWD 4dr Sport Touring 23,824 KM $29,699 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 72,678 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2023 Chrysler 300