$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 Regular Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive
2023 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 Regular Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,282KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTW7AFP3P1193622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 93622
- Mileage 26,282 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 Regular Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive 26,282 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck 16,068 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck 17,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2023 GMC Savana