2023 GMC Savana

26,282 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12099322

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,282KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP3P1193622

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 93622
  • Mileage 26,282 KM

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
RWD

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

