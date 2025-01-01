Menu
2023 GMC Savana

36,774 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van 2500 Regular Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive

12428550

2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van 2500 Regular Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP5P1127962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 27962
  • Mileage 36,774 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 GMC Savana