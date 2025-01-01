Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 GMC Savana

36,415 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van 2500 Regular Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle
12977779

2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van 2500 Regular Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 12977779
  2. 12977779
  3. 12977779
  4. 12977779
  5. 12977779
  6. 12977779
  7. 12977779
  8. 12977779
  9. 12977779
  10. 12977779
  11. 12977779
  12. 12977779
  13. 12977779
  14. 12977779
  15. 12977779
  16. 12977779
  17. 12977779
  18. 12977779
  19. 12977779
  20. 12977779
  21. 12977779
  22. 12977779
  23. 12977779
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,415KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP3P1224822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 24822
  • Mileage 36,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Air Conditioning;Power Windows;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD *Ltd Avail* for sale in Truro, NS
2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD *Ltd Avail* 818 KM $58,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT SEDAN for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT SEDAN 66,404 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 71,231 KM $29,994 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2023 GMC Savana