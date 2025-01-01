Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

41,439 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation

13312838

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,439KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED3PG344432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44432
  • Mileage 41,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

2023 GMC Sierra 1500