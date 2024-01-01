$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,823KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLM4AG2PU478746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,823 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 31,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van 65,476 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van 54,586 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2023 Hyundai Elantra