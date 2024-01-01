Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

38,823 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
38,823KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG2PU478746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

