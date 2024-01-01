$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
Used
34,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG7PU164974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 34,017 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
