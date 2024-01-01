Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai KONA

34,017 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG7PU164974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 34,017 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 32,432 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO for sale in Truro, NS
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 18,668 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 53,329 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA