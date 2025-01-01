$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
45,849KM
VIN KM8K23AG4PU161711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 61711
- Mileage 45,849 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
