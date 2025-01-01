Menu
2023 Hyundai KONA

45,849 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Electric Preferred FWD

Electric Preferred FWD

12225984

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred FWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG4PU161711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 61711
  • Mileage 45,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2023 Hyundai KONA