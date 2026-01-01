Menu
2023 Hyundai KONA

44,448 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric ULTIMATE FWD

13470256

Electric ULTIMATE FWD

Electric ULTIMATE FWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,448KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K33AG7PU162476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 62476
  • Mileage 44,448 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

