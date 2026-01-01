$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric ULTIMATE FWD
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric ULTIMATE FWD
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,448KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K33AG7PU162476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 62476
- Mileage 44,448 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4 Door 4x4 25,696 KM $44,994 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Tacoma 21,471 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 27,434 KM $30,777 + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2023 Hyundai KONA