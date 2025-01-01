$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,474KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJXPH567678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,474 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
