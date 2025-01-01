$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2
902-893-4381
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,737KM
VIN 1C4RJHAG2PC613129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 673406A
- Mileage 77,737 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 77,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 2500 | Heavy Duty Diesel Workhorse 155,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 | Powerful Low KM Pickup Truck 23,955 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2
Call Dealer
902-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
902-893-4381
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee