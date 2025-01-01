Menu
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

77,737 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

12980200

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2

902-893-4381

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,737KM
VIN 1C4RJHAG2PC613129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 673406A
  Mileage 77,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

902-893-4381

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee