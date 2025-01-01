Menu
Super clean bike! Financing available! Blacked out alloy wheels, roof, front bumper, glass front windshield, glass rear window, wench, rear view mirror, LED blacked out tail lights. This Ranger is super clean!!!

$18,900
Year    2023
Make    Polaris
Model    1000 Ranger Premium EPS
Mileage    2032 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium

2,032 MI

Details Description

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium

12668664

2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,032MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 2,032 MI

Vehicle Description

Super clean bike! Financing available! Blacked out alloy wheels, roof, front bumper, glass front windshield, glass rear window, wench, rear view mirror, LED blacked out tail lights. This Ranger is super clean!!!

$18,900
Year    2023
Make    Polaris
Model    1000 Ranger Premium EPS
Mileage    2032 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium