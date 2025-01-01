$18,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 2,032 MI
Vehicle Description
Super clean bike! Financing available! Blacked out alloy wheels, roof, front bumper, glass front windshield, glass rear window, wench, rear view mirror, LED blacked out tail lights. This Ranger is super clean!!!
Year 2023
Make Polaris
Model 1000 Ranger Premium EPS
Mileage 2032 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
