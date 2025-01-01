$39,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN / SUPERCREW / SWB 4WD / HEMI ENGINE / TOW PACKAGE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN / SUPERCREW / SWB 4WD / HEMI ENGINE / TOW PACKAGE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,000KM
VIN 3c6rr7lt3pg678377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2017 Nissan Pathfinder AS TRADED / PLATINUM 4WD 253,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2023 RAM 1500 Classic