$31,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru BRZ
Premium 6A
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
Used
7,206KM
VIN JF1ZDBC1XP8706776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2085
- Mileage 7,206 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Subaru BRZ