Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Subaru Forester

29,472 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Forester

WILDERNESS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Subaru Forester

WILDERNESS

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11326717
  2. 11326717
  3. 11326717
  4. 11326717
  5. 11326717
  6. 11326717
  7. 11326717
  8. 11326717
  9. 11326717
  10. 11326717
  11. 11326717
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKELCXPH455635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 55635
  • Mileage 29,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Hyundai Elantra 67,374 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 59,745 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Honda Odyssey EX 92,675 KM $32,499 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru Forester