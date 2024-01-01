Menu
Recent Arrival! 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness Wilderness AWD | Zacks Certified Certified. Lineartronic CVT AWD Geyser Blue 2.5L H4 DI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 182hp<br><br><br>17 x 7 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control, All-Weather Soft-Touch Upholstery, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panoramic, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.<br><br>Certification Program Details: Fully Reconditioned | Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed<br><br>This vehicle is Zacks Certified! Youre approved! We work with you. Together well find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.<br><br>With 22 lenders available Zacks Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2023 Subaru Forester

34,035 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
34,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKELC7PH439487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

