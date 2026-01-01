$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN4PT024651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24651
- Mileage 64,592 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Zacks Auto Sales
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Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2023 Toyota Tacoma