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2023 Toyota Tacoma

64,592 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14025678

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN4PT024651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24651
  • Mileage 64,592 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2023 Toyota Tacoma