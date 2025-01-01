Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOADED WITH PREMIUM EXTRAS! 🔥<br />2024 Can-Am Defender HD10 Limited Max Full Cab<br />📍 Located in Truro, NS<br />💰 $31,000 + HST<br />💳 Financing Available!<br />KEY SPECS:<br /><br />1000cc Rotax engine with power steering<br />4WD with front & rear diff lock<br />Tan and Black color scheme<br />Fuel injected, liquid cooled<br />Fully automatic transmission<br />6-seater configuration<br />7,200 miles<br /><br />PREMIUM FACTORY UPGRADES:<br />✅ Complete Cab System:<br /><br />Full cab with heat & A/C<br />Power windows<br />Glass windshield that flips open<br />Electric wiper & washer system<br />Factory Can-Am doors<br />6-person seating capacity<br /><br />✅ Audio & Technology:<br /><br />CarPlay audio system with screen<br />4-speaker sound system<br />Back up camera integration<br />Advanced infotainment display<br /><br />✅ Lighting & Visibility:<br /><br />LED roof light bar<br />LED front bumper lights<br />LED back up lights<br />Large Can-Am side mirrors<br />Rear view mirror<br />Can-Am rear bumper with additional back up light<br /><br />✅ Performance & Utility:<br /><br />Dump box with winch and fair lead<br />4WD with diff lock capability<br />Fully automatic operation<br />Power steering system<br />Premium suspension setup<br /><br />Why This Deal is Amazing:<br />This Defender HD10 Limited Max is the ultimate work and recreation machine! With 6-person seating, full climate control, and every premium feature Can-Am offers, its perfect for serious work, family adventures, or commercial use. The combination of comfort, capability, and technology makes this an unbeatable value!<br />🏪 DEALER LISTING: MIKES RECREATION & CYCLE<br />Brookside, Nova Scotia<br />🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com<br />📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣<br />📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside<br />💬 Message for viewing or financing details!</p>

2024 Can-Am Defender HD10

7,200 MI

Details Description

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Can-Am Defender HD10

Watch This Vehicle
13183889

2024 Can-Am Defender HD10

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1763303324459
  2. 1763303324976
  3. 1763303325390
  4. 1763303325817
  5. 1763303326257
  6. 1763303326719
  7. 1763303327160
  8. 1763303327605
  9. 1763303328063
  10. 1763303328479
  11. 1763303328919
  12. 1763303329358
  13. 1763303329765
  14. 1763303330207
Contact Seller

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,200MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 7,200 MI

Vehicle Description

🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOADED WITH PREMIUM EXTRAS! 🔥
2024 Can-Am Defender HD10 Limited Max Full Cab
📍 Located in Truro, NS
💰 $31,000 + HST
💳 Financing Available!
KEY SPECS:

1000cc Rotax engine with power steering
4WD with front & rear diff lock
Tan and Black color scheme
Fuel injected, liquid cooled
Fully automatic transmission
6-seater configuration
7,200 miles

PREMIUM FACTORY UPGRADES:
✅ Complete Cab System:

Full cab with heat & A/C
Power windows
Glass windshield that flips open
Electric wiper & washer system
Factory Can-Am doors
6-person seating capacity

✅ Audio & Technology:

CarPlay audio system with screen
4-speaker sound system
Back up camera integration
Advanced infotainment display

✅ Lighting & Visibility:

LED roof light bar
LED front bumper lights
LED back up lights
Large Can-Am side mirrors
Rear view mirror
Can-Am rear bumper with additional back up light

✅ Performance & Utility:

Dump box with winch and fair lead
4WD with diff lock capability
Fully automatic operation
Power steering system
Premium suspension setup

Why This Deal is Amazing:
This Defender HD10 Limited Max is the ultimate work and recreation machine! With 6-person seating, full climate control, and every premium feature Can-Am offers, it's perfect for serious work, family adventures, or commercial use. The combination of comfort, capability, and technology makes this an unbeatable value!
🏪 DEALER LISTING: MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE
Brookside, Nova Scotia
🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com
📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣
📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside
💬 Message for viewing or financing details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2017 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE 7,100 MI $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 XP for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Polaris Ranger 900 XP 12,700 MI $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Arctic Cat PROWLER HDX 700 XT SIDE BY SIDE for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Arctic Cat PROWLER HDX 700 XT SIDE BY SIDE 4,700 MI $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2024 Can-Am Defender HD10