$31,000+ taxes & licensing
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 7,200 MI
Vehicle Description
🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOADED WITH PREMIUM EXTRAS! 🔥
2024 Can-Am Defender HD10 Limited Max Full Cab
📍 Located in Truro, NS
💰 $31,000 + HST
💳 Financing Available!
KEY SPECS:
1000cc Rotax engine with power steering
4WD with front & rear diff lock
Tan and Black color scheme
Fuel injected, liquid cooled
Fully automatic transmission
6-seater configuration
7,200 miles
PREMIUM FACTORY UPGRADES:
✅ Complete Cab System:
Full cab with heat & A/C
Power windows
Glass windshield that flips open
Electric wiper & washer system
Factory Can-Am doors
6-person seating capacity
✅ Audio & Technology:
CarPlay audio system with screen
4-speaker sound system
Back up camera integration
Advanced infotainment display
✅ Lighting & Visibility:
LED roof light bar
LED front bumper lights
LED back up lights
Large Can-Am side mirrors
Rear view mirror
Can-Am rear bumper with additional back up light
✅ Performance & Utility:
Dump box with winch and fair lead
4WD with diff lock capability
Fully automatic operation
Power steering system
Premium suspension setup
Why This Deal is Amazing:
This Defender HD10 Limited Max is the ultimate work and recreation machine! With 6-person seating, full climate control, and every premium feature Can-Am offers, it's perfect for serious work, family adventures, or commercial use. The combination of comfort, capability, and technology makes this an unbeatable value!
🏪 DEALER LISTING: MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE
Brookside, Nova Scotia
🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com
📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣
📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside
💬 Message for viewing or financing details!
902-899-2384